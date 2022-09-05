Sydney's Dynamic Software Solutions launches printer data collection device for print resellers

Channel wholesaler Dynamic Software Solutions (DSS) has launched a printer-metric data collection device for print resellers.

Called Intelligent Data Collection Appliance (iDCA), the device works with ECI’s FMAudit data collection software or Printanista Hub managed print services software to capture customer printer-metric data either while on the premises, remotely or in the cloud.

iDCA would collect all non-sensitive printer-metric data including paper levels, page count and toner levels and relay them back to FMAudit Central or Printanista Hub’s web-based interface. DSS said the device helps resellers save time and costs, as well as manage their customers more effectively by being able to anticipate customer consumable needs through the collected printer-metrics.

“This is an invaluable benefit for resellers. Not only is there no disruption to the flow of data, but resellers save considerable time and money because technicians do not need to travel every time a server upgrade occurs,” DSS general manager Andrew Tsiorvas said.

“The iDCA is a highly competitively priced tool that lets our ECI FMAudit and Printanista subscribers quickly and effectively capture and manage all their customer’s print data. It reduces the need for expensive and labour-intensive technical support, saving them both time and money while helping them deliver quality customer service.”

DSS said the appliance would help avoid reinstalling data collection agent software every time a customer’s server is upgraded or re-configured. Resellers can monitor a customer’s day-to-day print operations through scrolling down a customer list, instead of sending in staff for in-person managed print service support.

The iDCA device can be connected to any network port on the customer’s network or in-line with any networked multi-function device (MFP) or printer, or it can also be physically attached to any MFP or printer.

To accommodate for customer staff working from home, iDCA would be plugged into a staff member’s work router at home to relay printer usage information directly to a technician’s workstation.

Formerly known as PrintSolv, DSS is the solutions business of print distributor Dynamic Supplies, specialising in wholesale solutions for printer, MFP and managed print resellers in Australia and Asia-Pacific, including remote monitoring, print management, cost recovery, document capture, dealer marketing and sustainability programs.

The other businesses in the group include IT and audio distributor XIT Distribution and printing consumable distributor Toner Warehouse.

In June, DSS acquired Perth-based cost management and recovery software vendor Softlog Systems.