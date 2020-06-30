Sydney's Ericom targets mobility and device management with new hire

Sydney-based managed services provider Ericom has committed to mobility and device management with the hiring of Roger Watson as solution sales manager for workplace technology.

The hire is the latest move for Ericom’s plans to integrate mobility services into its existing business managed services portfolio, following the company’s acquisition of M2K Technology Solutions, a Melbourne-based enterprise mobility and device managed services provider, earlier this year.

Ericom chief executive Tony Economos said, “Businesses no longer want a mobility partner and a desktop application partner to manage security and applications.

“Two or more Managed Service Providers managing one environment can lead to high risk breaches and policies in today’s world,” he added.

Watson last worked at mobile security vendor Wandera as APAC solution sales manager, working with customers on implementing mobile threat defence and data policy solutions.

He also worked at Telstra from 2013 to 2018 as an enterprise mobile architect, where he worked on mobility solutions for business, enterprise and government customers.

“It is exciting to have Roger join the team at our stage of growth. Roger’s experience in enterprise mobility and managed services will be instrumental in building our offerings and expanding partnerships with both Telstra and our customers” Economos said.