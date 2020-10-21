Sydney's Experience Digital taps KPMG, Fusion5 talent to lead Microsoft apps push

IT services and digital transformation specialist Experience Digital has tapped Prashant Shukla to lead its new Microsoft Business Applications division.

The new division adds to Experience’s capability to develop software solutions for its Microsoft Dynamics 365 customers.

Experience said it would leverage its digital product design and development experience and Shukla’s own industry experience in business analysis, consulting and implementation.

Speaking on his appointment, Shukla said, “I am really looking forward to this role. I am ready to set the bar high for the industry, keeping my focus on customer success and staying agile to their needs.”

“The addition of Microsoft Business Applications to Experience Digital’s current offerings is unique in the market and I am proud to be joining the Experience Digital team, maintaining the mission to deliver superior and well-priced products and services.”

Shukla joins Experience following a one-year stint at KPMG as a Dynamics 365 and Power Platform architect, and another stint at Fusion5 before that in a similar role.

He was recently named a Microsoft Most Valuable Professional (MVP) in Microsoft Business Applications after 11 years on the platform.

Experience Digital chief executive Anthony Hollis said, “The appointment of Prashant is critical to Experience Digitals’ growth. He will be working with clients on how they can integrate Microsoft Business Applications for their business operations.”

“Having worked in countries such as Australia, Malaysia, Singapore, UAE and India, Experience Digital is confident in Prashant’s ability to add value to clients.”