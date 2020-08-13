Sydney's First Focus acquires Mitel partner Flexnet

Sydney-headquartered managed services provider First Focus has acquired Mitel platinum partner Flexnet for an undisclosed sum.

Melbourne-based Flexnet calls itself the premier Mitel partner in Victoria, specialising in PBX phone systems and unified communication solutions.

First Focus said buying Flexnet adds advanced unified communications expertise in Mitel and Shoretel systems. The deal also represents the MSPs first acquisition since 2014, when it acquired a Perth-based MSP.

First Focus chief executive Ross Sardi said adding the Flexnet team and services to First Focus provided a much deeper capability in unified communications.

“It also allows us to expand Flexnet’s reach to become a truly national organisation, with a presence across every Australian state and New Zealand. But most importantly the people are closely aligned with our own values, and with a common goal to help others use technology,” Sardi said.

“By combining Flexnet’s expertise in IP communications with First Focus' broad range of technology solutions, we have the in-house expertise to deliver the complete communications solution for our clients."

Flexnet earlier this month achieved Mitel platinum partner status, and that tier will remain in place under the Flexnet brand.

Mitel APAC regional VP for sales Frank Skiffington said, “Mitel are delighted that Flexnet is now part of First Focus, and at the same time have been elevated to Platinum status.”

“Both organisations have demonstrated the highest levels of dedication, commitment and in-depth knowledge for our solutions portfolio, as well as a deep understanding of the evolving needs of SME and enterprise businesses.”