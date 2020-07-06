Sydney's Focus Group Technologies helps data centre vendor Vertiv move Sydney offices

Data centre equipment and services vendor Vertiv has tapped Sydney-based Focus Group Technologies (FGT) to help the company move offices.

FGT has been a long-time Vertiv partner, offering data centre solutions including its Avocent line of KVM over IP Switch products, as well as in IT relocation services.

Vertiv moved its core Sydney offices from Macquarie Park to Bella Vista as part of the vendor’s global ‘Site in a Box’ initiative, with the aim of improving energy efficiency, optimising its IT environment and providing more space for company expansion.

The ‘Site in a Box’ initiative is a global standard for IT infrastructure and optimisation across all of Vertiv’s sites worldwide, with the Sydney office to be the first in Asia-Pacific to make the transition.

Vertiv worked with FGT to complete the move within one day, with consolidation exercises that include reducing rack space for a new hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) data centre, installing a new Vertiv uninterruptible power supply (UPS) and deploying a data centre optimisation dashboard to provide real-time analysis.

The newly optimised IT environment also allowed Vertiv to get its staff out of the new office and into more secure and effective home-office environments.

FGT director Phil Jones said, “Our experience working with Vertiv on other data centre consolidation projects made this a very smooth operation,”

“We had more than 100 devices to move and reconfigure – but all the moving parts were mapped out in advance and the day went as planned,” he added.

Vertiv ANZ managing director Robert Linsdell said, “There’s an element of practicing what we preach here. One of our fastest-growing services has been data centre optimisation, as businesses strive for both cost savings and reduced carbon footprints.”

“We’ve always maintained strong standards in that regard, but we were constrained by our previous office space. The new facility will help us accelerate optimisation and efficiency,” he added.