Sydney’s Fuse Technology awarded Ingram Micro APAC Solution PotY

By on
Chuong Mai-Viet, Fuse Technology.

Sydney-based IT services provider Fuse Technology has been honoured as Ingram Micro’s APAC Solution Partner of the Year, recognised at Ingram Micro 2023 Global Cloud and Innovation Summit (GCIS) 30 in Las Vegas, US.

The Solution Partner of the Year category awards channel partners who teamed with Ingram Micro to achieve outstanding results for their customers through high impact solutions and services.

Fuse Technology received the award for its cybersecurity solution Fuse365, which is designed for small to medium-sized businesses in the professional services sector.

The company's managing director Chuong Mai-Viet told CRN Australia that the solution is built on Microsoft 365 Business Premium and incorporates technology from various specialist providers that wouldn’t be accessible to small businesses normally.

He said that Ingram Micro supplies the Microsoft Cloud Suite and most of the additional providers that make up the solution.

“The solution aligns any business with the Essential 8 cybersecurity framework, meeting 100% of Level 2 and 90% of Level 3 security requirements,” Mai-Viet told CRN Australia.

“It makes the highest cybersecurity posture accessible to all businesses regardless of their size or resources.”

Since its beginnings in 2014, Fuse Technology has been partnered with Ingram Micro, and was among the distributor's first Microsoft cloud solution provider partners in Australia.

“This award is a testament to our strong strategic partnership with Ingram Micro and reaffirms our commitment to innovation and excellence in Microsoft Cloud,” Mai-Viet said.

“We received very positive feedback from the market for our solution this past year, experienced fast growth and strengthened our partnership with Ingram, which is why we have received the award this year."

“Building on our recognition as Ingram Micro's Cloud Partner of the Year in 2022, we are humbled and proud of this achievement, which reflects our unwavering focus and expertise in the Microsoft stack, and our dedication in delivering value to our customers,” Mai-Viet said.

He said their award in 2022 “recognised our success in reselling products from Ingram Micro to help the digital transformation of our customers.”

Fuse Technology shared that its Fuse365 solution has been selected as a finalist at the Australian Cyber Security Awards.

