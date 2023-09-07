Sydney's Herbert Digital deploys Storyblok CMS to football club Sydney FC

By on
Sydney's Herbert Digital deploys Storyblok CMS to football club Sydney FC

Sydney-based Herbert Digital has been tapped to deploy the Storyblok content management system (CMS) to football club Sydney FC.

The new CMS aimed to support a digital stadium experience that sought to increase fan engagement, and is also part of a wider digital transformation effort by Sydney FC.

“We were under intense time pressure to create relevant content for the website," Sydney FC head of consumer business, marketing and content Jeremy Butler said.

"The intuitive design of Storyblok was effective in allowing our content team to approach the project with minimal training.” 

“We, as marketers, can independently change the content without having to involve developers."

"This, combined with the ability to view changes in real-time, allowed us to achieve our objective ahead of the deadline," Butler said.

The rollout came after Sydney FC home stadium Allianz Stadium was rebuilt, and the new CMS aimed to build enthusiasm for the team’s return to the new stadium with the digital stadium experience.

Sydney FC's site is the main source of content for everything about the club, but now also features an Experience Selector to help fans pick which seats would suit their needs.

The club said the rollout was completed within four months, with Storyblok’s Visual Editor enabling the club to create all of the content in the CMS within two weeks.

Upon its launch in 2022, match day revenue increased 370 percent and attendance soared 228 percent year over year.

Initially built to help drum up enthusiasm for the club’s return to Allianz Stadium, the site has remained in place as the primary membership hub.

“Great digital experiences generate excitement far beyond the devices that they live on," Storyblok chief executive Dominik Angerer said.

"Sydney FC has been able to use compelling content to drive action by their fans, leading to record revenue and attendance," Angerer added.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
dominik angerer herbert digital jeremy butler services storyblok sydney fc

Partner Content

How to record & analyse Microsoft Teams communications to minimise the risk of regulatory breaches
How to record & analyse Microsoft Teams communications to minimise the risk of regulatory breaches
Bringing the cyber security lessons of 2022 into 2023
Bringing the cyber security lessons of 2022 into 2023
State of Security 2023
State of Security 2023
As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
Nominations for the 2023 CRN Fast50 are now open!
Nominations for the 2023 CRN Fast50 are now open!

Sponsored Whitepapers

As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
Sustainability in the IT Channel: Electricity 4.0 Strategy 2025
Sustainability in the IT Channel: Electricity 4.0 Strategy 2025
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World

Most Read Articles

Nominations for the 2023 CRN Fast50 are now open!

Nominations for the 2023 CRN Fast50 are now open!
Meet the finalists at CRN Pipeline in August!

Meet the finalists at CRN Pipeline in August!
Data#3 recognised for Microsoft Surface prowess

Data#3 recognised for Microsoft Surface prowess
State of Security 2023

State of Security 2023

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?