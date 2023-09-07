Sydney's Herbert Digital deploys Storyblok CMS to football club Sydney FC

Sydney-based Herbert Digital has been tapped to deploy the Storyblok content management system (CMS) to football club Sydney FC.

The new CMS aimed to support a digital stadium experience that sought to increase fan engagement, and is also part of a wider digital transformation effort by Sydney FC.

“We were under intense time pressure to create relevant content for the website," Sydney FC head of consumer business, marketing and content Jeremy Butler said.

"The intuitive design of Storyblok was effective in allowing our content team to approach the project with minimal training.”

“We, as marketers, can independently change the content without having to involve developers."

"This, combined with the ability to view changes in real-time, allowed us to achieve our objective ahead of the deadline," Butler said.

The rollout came after Sydney FC home stadium Allianz Stadium was rebuilt, and the new CMS aimed to build enthusiasm for the team’s return to the new stadium with the digital stadium experience.

Sydney FC's site is the main source of content for everything about the club, but now also features an Experience Selector to help fans pick which seats would suit their needs.

The club said the rollout was completed within four months, with Storyblok’s Visual Editor enabling the club to create all of the content in the CMS within two weeks.

Upon its launch in 2022, match day revenue increased 370 percent and attendance soared 228 percent year over year.

Initially built to help drum up enthusiasm for the club’s return to Allianz Stadium, the site has remained in place as the primary membership hub.

“Great digital experiences generate excitement far beyond the devices that they live on," Storyblok chief executive Dominik Angerer said.

"Sydney FC has been able to use compelling content to drive action by their fans, leading to record revenue and attendance," Angerer added.