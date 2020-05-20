Sydney's Hosted Network launches direct routing for Teams

Sydney-based white label cloud provider Hosted Network has launched a direct routing service for Microsoft Teams.

The service combines Teams and Office 365 systems directly to the public telephone network through a compatible SIP Trunk to enable local, national, mobile, and international calls.

Direct routing can provide a secure and fully adaptable solution for customers already in the Office365 ecosystem and those looking to migrate to Teams.

Hosted Network CEO Ben Town said the product is a “powerful” alternative to a traditional phone system as well as Microsoft’s own calling plans.

“Many organisations do not realise that their Office 365 license may already include Microsoft Teams in their Office 365 subscription. So why not utilise something that you already paid for?” he said.

“It is an elegant solution that can help businesses effectively embrace remote working and
centralise collaboration amongst staff”.

