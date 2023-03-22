Sydney’s Inauro partners with Allcott Hire to roll-out data fusion platform

IoT Awards winner Inauro has deployed its data fusion platform Perspio for equipment hire company Allcott Hire to streamline rental operations for its entire fleet.

Allcott Hire provides equipment for companies in construction, building maintenance, traffic management, compaction and excavation, through more than 25 locations across NSW, QLD, ACT and Victoria.

Due its large range of variety in equipment offerings, Allcott Hire’s digital environment is fragmented.

In order to reduce this digital fragmentation, Allcott Hire has leveraged Perspio’s mixed-fleet integrations and enterprise resource planning (ERP) automations to manage its systems.

Allcott Hite’s current ERP solution, Baseplan, can be integrated into Perspio to provide content and data to the telemetry and automate Allcott Hire’s operational workflows around servicing customer dashboards and contract management.

“We are super excited to be working with the Allcott Hire team - with such a varied fleet it is hard to make use of any digital tools," Inauro chief commercial officer Max Girault said.

“We see more and more construction companies wanting to digitise their operations to take advantage of the safety and efficiency benefits this brings, Perspio positions Allcott Hire to support their customers in realising these outcomes," Girault added.

“The Perspio software the Inauro team have built comes with a full suite of rental use cases built in and all the integrations we need, enabling us to be digitally capable of supporting our teams and our customers from day one, Allcott Hire general manager Sam Dinsmore said.

Allcott Hire said that Inauro’s platform will also allow for the company to examine further opportunities and provide enhanced services for customers, as more digital data can be generated and recorded from machines and site equipment.