Sydney's Insight Enterprises named Microsoft's Aussie PotY for 2023

Microsoft has recognised Insight Technologies as its Australian Partner of the Year for 2023, with the Sydney IT consultancy being lauded for its client focus, technical excellency and having a genuinely inclusive workplace.

The chief partner officer of Microsoft ANZ Vanessa Sorenson lauded Insight's work on overhauling Australia's largest water network infrastructure with the Azure IoT wastewater management solution, which reduces public health risk and environmental damage.

Insight Enterprises was also called out for the enterprise data platform it created for Transport for NSW which uses real-time analytics and alerts for commuters, so that they can enjoy more reliable journes.

Sorenson said the solutions provider has built a genuinely inclusive workplace.

"It’s made a significant commitment to the Champions of Change and Women Rising programs for their internal development, and externally it’s partnered within SheCodes, Dress for Success and the Indigenous Literacy Foundation to help bridge the diversity and inclusion gap,"  Sorenson said.

Wellington's Volpara Health Technologies took out the Microsoft New Zealand Partner of the Year 2023 award, with judges being impressed by how the company had taken an existing solution and morphed it into a new tool that uses mammograms to identify potential cardiovascular issues.

Australian and New Zealand Microsoft partners were also recognised globally.

They include:

  • FiveP for Modern Workplace for Frontline Workers
  • Data#3 for Surface PC Reseller
  • Insight Enterprises, for Solutions Assessments
  • Volpara, for Healthcare and Life Sciences

ASX-lised Data#3 was honoured for "demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology."

Microsoft's Partner of the Year Awards for 2023 featured more than 4200 nominations from over 100 countries.

