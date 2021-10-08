Sydney's Intelliworx acquires UK MSP Assists

Sydney managed services provider Intelliworx has acquired United Kingdom-based Assists for an undisclosed sum.

The Winchester-based company joins Intelliworx’s London office and expands its market in the country. The company also has offices in New Zealand and the United States.

Intelliworx said the acquisition aligns with Intelliworx’s growth strategy in the UK, while complementing organic growth, new staff hires and the move into a larger office.

“Together our teams will deliver and drive excellence for Intelliworx UK and our UK-based clients,” Intelliworx managing director Shane Maher said.

“We will continue to work with our new clients to ensure the great customer service being delivered remains consistent, whilst being able to offer a greater range of services and solutions.”

Both companies bill themselves as IT solutions and services providers, aiming to fuel customer growth and increase productivity. Assists provides consultancy, system design, architecture, procurement and project management for SMBs, while Intelliworx offers managed IT, cloud, consulting and remote working solutions for SMB and mid-size customers. Its vendor partners include Citrix, Veeam and Microsoft.

Assists service delivery manager Kieran Williamson said, “I am excited about the acquisition, my new role at Intelliworx, and the opportunity this has presented for our clients.”