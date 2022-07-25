Sydney's IT&C acquires BES IT Systems, expanding Queensland presence

Managed services provider Intellectual Technology & Communication (IT&C) has acquired BES Information Technology Systems (BES IT Systems) for an undisclosed sum.

As part of the acquisition, IT&C group director and chief operating officer Michael Sobota has been appointed as BES IT Systems director, taking over from BES IT Systems founder Alexa Bowen as of 1 July 2022.

“We are thrilled to acquire BES IT Systems. Their procurement abilities will be an immediate asset to our business, and we truly believe the augmentation of the managed service provider side of the business will see it thrive,” Sobota said.

It is the second recent acquisition the Sydney-headquartered company had made to expand its presence in Queensland where it currently has offices in Brisbane and the Gold Coast, following on from IT&C’s acquisition of Brisbane-based D&G Solutions in 2020.

Springwood, Queensland-based BES was founded in 1988 as a technology specialist with a broad and diverse customer base across education, private, not-for-profit and government organisations.

“We were drawn to the loyalty that is part of a family-owned business and look forward to the road ahead working together with the team,” Sobota added.

IT&C provides managed IT services, consulting, cloud and hosted telecommunication services and has offices in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Central Coast, and the Gold Coast.