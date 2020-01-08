Sydney's IT&C acquires Brisbane-based D&G Solutions

Sydney's IT&C acquires Brisbane-based D&G Solutions

Sydney-headquartered managed services provider Intellectual Technology & Communication (IT&C) has acquired Brisbane-based D&G Solutions Group.

The deal expands IT&C’s presence in Queensland, where it currently has offices in Brisbane and the Gold Coast.

D&G specialises in cloud, managed IT and technology consulting services, with multiple vendor partnerships including HPE, Microsoft, Cisco, AWS, Sophos, Veeam, Datto, among others.

IT&C announced the deal on its YouTube channel, in a video featuring D&G directors Gary Staples and Darrell Margerison.

“One of the great things about this ‘marriage’, if you like, between IT&C and [D&G] is that we share common values and goals and together we can definitely develop into a much more superior organisation, which will lead us into a bright future,” Staples said.

“The thing we’re really keen on joining IT&C is that it makes us a larger entity that we’re able to do a lot more things by being a bigger company,” Margerison said.

“We’re looking forward to being part of the IT&C team and where the future takes us.”

IT&C offers managed IT services and IT consulting services. It has offices in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and the Gold Coast.

