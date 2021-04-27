Sydney's itGenius acquires fellow Google Cloud partner Onsite Helper

By on
Peter Moriarty (itGenius)

Sydney-based Google Cloud partner itGenius has acquired a controlling stake in Melbourne-based IT consultancy Onsite Helper.

Onsite Helper is a fellow Google Cloud partner that works with clients in the financial, legal, hospitality and retail sectors, servicing those based in Victoria.

The two companies will continue operating separately and won’t be integrated at this stage, with Onsite Helper founder Adrian Cosman-Jones remaining at the helm as chief executive.

itGenius said the partnership with Onsite Helper would help both companies better support medium-sized businesses in the burgeoning mid-market for Google Cloud.

“itGenius has been successfully transforming small and medium businesses across Australia and New Zealand into technology-driven organisations for over 10 years,” itGenius founder and chief executive Peter Moriarty said.

“I’ve always had the desire to better service customers in the 100-1000 employee range, and with this partnership we can extend our services to more businesses that are hungry for expert professional services around Google’s productivity suite.

“Adrian [Cosman-Jones] has built an amazing team and capability around advanced security in Google Workspace, strategic hardware with Chromebooks and deep knowledge of the hybrid cloud infrastructure needs of mid-market sized organisations. We have big plans together - watch this space.”

Onsite Helper is also set to launch a new brand and team based in Victoria specialising in professional services around Chrome Enterprise to cater for the specialised needs of mid-market companies adopting Google Workspace.

Speaking on the acquisition, Cosman-Jones said. “At Onsite Helper, our goal is to assist our customers with all their IT needs by providing personalised solutions and becoming a valuable and trusted partner across all areas of business technology strategy.”

“We believe that this partnership will help us do more than what we’ve done in the past.”

