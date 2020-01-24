Sydney's mcr IT nets HPE OEM integrator accreditation

Sydney-based IT services provider mcr IT has been named as an accredited Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) integrator by Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE).

The accreditation means that can mcr provide services and resources to assist HPE’s OEM customers in Australia to help them focus on developing products.



Services include aggregating HPE hardware and software to build infrastructure, installing and testing OEM applications, and providing international shipping services.

The company will assume responsibility for things like duties, taxes and other international shipping issues, while also reducing the need for OEM partners to hire engineers and focus instead on hiring developers and other product staff.

mcr chief executive Sam Vakili told CRN that his company is the only Australia-based HPE channel partner with the accreditation, with global system integrator NTT as the only other company to also provide the service in Australia.

“We are honoured to be chosen to join the HPE OEM ecosystem. HPE is a global company – and as a result, they search for the ideal IT partner businesses to be local agents for their suite of products,” Vakili said in a statement.

“I am proud to say that mcr IT was selected through an extensive qualification process. We have an excellent team of IT specialists and we look forward to this exciting OEM partnership going forward.”

mcr is also able to provide HPE OEM solutions to its own managed services customers.

HPE South Pacific region OEM director Andrew Susa said in a statement, “mcr IT is a longstanding HPE partner with strong capabilities and customer service focus. By joining forces, together we are offering valuable service to HPE OEM partners to help build reliable solutions.”

“By combining [the] benefits of the HPE OEM program, HPE core technologies such as compute, storage and networking, with mcr IT’s resources and capabilities, HPE OEM partners can better utilise their resources to focus on innovation and building superior solutions for their customers.

“We look forward to having mcr IT as an HPE OEM-Integration partner, and to continue growing the HPE OEM ecosystem of partners and world-class industry solutions.”