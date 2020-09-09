Sydney's Microchannel scores Sage Intacct deployment with Quantum Radiology

By on
Sydney's Microchannel scores Sage Intacct deployment with Quantum Radiology

Sydney-based managed services provider MicroChannel has secured a deal with radiology clinic Quantum Radiology to deploy Sage Intacct’s accounting software suite.

MicroChannel replaced Quantum’s legacy accounting and payroll software as the healthcare provider saw significant business growth following a number of acquisitions.

Sage Intacct was chosen following a vendor and product selection process, while Sage MicroPay was also brought in to replace the payroll processing system.

Quantum chief financial officer Kenny Taylor said the catalyst for upgrading the company’s systems was that it outgrew its current system.

“Sage offered not only an immediate solution to current issues but also a solution that would grow with the business through continued process improvement,” he said.

“In addition to process efficiencies, the implementation of Sage Intacct and Sage MicroPay will also improve data integrity and vastly reduce the need to rely on multiple manual processes. In turn the system upgrade will strengthen our data security and ensure compliance with external regulations and internal corporate governance rules.”

MicroChannel director of business solutions Stefan Coetzer said: “At MicroChannel, we’re always looking at ways we can streamline business efficiencies by using the right technology.”

“We have been working closely with Sage Intacct since it came to market last year and have seen it have drastic “out of the box” results in medium-sized organisations across Australia.”

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
kenny taylor microchannel quantum radiology sage sage intacct sage micropay services stefan coetzer

Most Read Articles

VMware COO Poonen &#8216;salutes&#8217; Nutanix&#8217;s Pandey

VMware COO Poonen ‘salutes’ Nutanix’s Pandey
What to do when you&#8217;re better than your vendor?

What to do when you’re better than your vendor?
Mass layoffs at Salesforce after company posts record earnings

Mass layoffs at Salesforce after company posts record earnings
Cohesity ANZ boss exits

Cohesity ANZ boss exits
You must be a registered member of CRN to post a comment.
| Register

Partner Content

Department of Justice and Community Safety Victoria selects Beezy intelligent workplace
Department of Justice and Community Safety Victoria selects Beezy intelligent workplace
The simplest way to achieve network resilience
The simplest way to achieve network resilience
Maximise data capacity, detect anomalies and forward plan with CloudIQ
Maximise data capacity, detect anomalies and forward plan with CloudIQ
Hardware at heart
Hardware at heart
TMLabs releases world first third-party access application for ServiceNow
TMLabs releases world first third-party access application for ServiceNow

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?