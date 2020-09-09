Sydney's Microchannel scores Sage Intacct deployment with Quantum Radiology

Sydney-based managed services provider MicroChannel has secured a deal with radiology clinic Quantum Radiology to deploy Sage Intacct’s accounting software suite.

MicroChannel replaced Quantum’s legacy accounting and payroll software as the healthcare provider saw significant business growth following a number of acquisitions.

Sage Intacct was chosen following a vendor and product selection process, while Sage MicroPay was also brought in to replace the payroll processing system.

Quantum chief financial officer Kenny Taylor said the catalyst for upgrading the company’s systems was that it outgrew its current system.

“Sage offered not only an immediate solution to current issues but also a solution that would grow with the business through continued process improvement,” he said.

“In addition to process efficiencies, the implementation of Sage Intacct and Sage MicroPay will also improve data integrity and vastly reduce the need to rely on multiple manual processes. In turn the system upgrade will strengthen our data security and ensure compliance with external regulations and internal corporate governance rules.”

MicroChannel director of business solutions Stefan Coetzer said: “At MicroChannel, we’re always looking at ways we can streamline business efficiencies by using the right technology.”

“We have been working closely with Sage Intacct since it came to market last year and have seen it have drastic “out of the box” results in medium-sized organisations across Australia.”