Sydney's MicroChannel Services wins Sage's Platinum Elite award

By on
Sydney's MicroChannel Services wins Sage's Platinum Elite award

Cloud accounting software vendor Sage has awarded Sydney-based MicroChannel Services its Platinum Elite award.

The company was honoured for achieving the most Annualised Recurring Revenue (ARR) growth year-over-year and for having top revenue growth year-over-year for products within Sage Business Cloud.

For its services, Sage has also awarded MicroChannel a trip to the Caribbean.

Sage APAC executive vice president Kerry Agiasotis said the company has an “extensive ecosystem of valued long-term partners” in Australia who are dedicated to making its customers successful.

“We are thrilled to be able to recognise and celebrate our partners’ contribution to Sage in the previous financial year through this program,” said Agiasotis.

“This is a highly coveted award that few partners achieve globally. It is testament to MicroChannel’s dedication to the Sage business in Australia. We extend our appreciation for all they do and congratulate them for this well-deserved award.”

Last month, Microchannel took home three Sage partner awards for 2019, including the top honour of ERP Partner of the Year. The other awards were Highest Value Partner Sage X3 and Top New Sales Partner Sage X3.

“We are excited and honoured for this recognition,” said Harach Lucas, MicroChannel managing director. “We truly value our long-term partnership with Sage and thank them for their tremendous partnership spirit.”

“The success of our mutual customers has always been our joint focus and we are proud of what we continue to achieve together with Sage.”

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
harach lucas kerry agiasotis microchannel services partner award sage software

Most Read Articles

Mac Pro arrives in Australia &#8211; with top price of $85,600

Mac Pro arrives in Australia – with top price of $85,600
Cisco loses CIO and data centre sales leader

Cisco loses CIO and data centre sales leader
Deloitte scores at ATO and NSW Health

Deloitte scores at ATO and NSW Health
iiNet hit by five-day mail outage

iiNet hit by five-day mail outage
You must be a registered member of CRN to post a comment.
| Register

Poll

What will be your biggest business challenge for 2020?
Slow economic growth and its impact on customers
Transitioning to an MSP model
Finding and retaining skilled staff
Finding time to work ON the business as well as IN it
No challenge: 2020 will be non-stop unicorns, rainbows and fun!
View poll archive

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?