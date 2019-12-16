Sydney's MicroChannel Services wins Sage's Platinum Elite award

Cloud accounting software vendor Sage has awarded Sydney-based MicroChannel Services its Platinum Elite award.

The company was honoured for achieving the most Annualised Recurring Revenue (ARR) growth year-over-year and for having top revenue growth year-over-year for products within Sage Business Cloud.

For its services, Sage has also awarded MicroChannel a trip to the Caribbean.

Sage APAC executive vice president Kerry Agiasotis said the company has an “extensive ecosystem of valued long-term partners” in Australia who are dedicated to making its customers successful.

“We are thrilled to be able to recognise and celebrate our partners’ contribution to Sage in the previous financial year through this program,” said Agiasotis.

“This is a highly coveted award that few partners achieve globally. It is testament to MicroChannel’s dedication to the Sage business in Australia. We extend our appreciation for all they do and congratulate them for this well-deserved award.”

Last month, Microchannel took home three Sage partner awards for 2019, including the top honour of ERP Partner of the Year. The other awards were Highest Value Partner Sage X3 and Top New Sales Partner Sage X3.

“We are excited and honoured for this recognition,” said Harach Lucas, MicroChannel managing director. “We truly value our long-term partnership with Sage and thank them for their tremendous partnership spirit.”

“The success of our mutual customers has always been our joint focus and we are proud of what we continue to achieve together with Sage.”