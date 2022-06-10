Sydney's MobileCorp named Cradlepoint Asia-Pacific MSP of the year

Sydney's MobileCorp named Cradlepoint Asia-Pacific MSP of the year
MobileCorp

LTE and 5G networking vendor Cradlepoint has named Sydney-based MobileCorp as its Asia-Pacific managed service provider of the year for 2022.

Announced at its Community Partner Event in Sydney, Cradlepoint honoured its top performing partners, citing their commitment to developing a Wireless WAN practice, dedication to 5G training and customer enablement, as well as performance over the last year.

MobileCorp was honoured for being selected as Telstra’s sole partner to provide deployment and management of Telstra’s 5G Enhanced Enterprise Wireless solution. The company provides project management, deployment, and an ongoing network managed service for customers.

Also taking home honours was Singapore-headquartered Blue Wireless, who was named APAC Growth Partner of the Year.

“Cradlepoint is a partner-centric organisation, with a two-tier go-to-market strategy,” Cradlepoint APAC vice president partner sales John Boladian said.

“Distributors, Managed Service Providers, and resellers are critically important for our customers. We rely on our partners to architect and manage Wireless WAN solutions for our customers and enable them to innovate with 4G and 5G connectivity.”

Boladian added MobileCorp and Blue Wireless stood out in the skills, dedication and customer success that they bring to the Cradlepoint partner ecosystem.

