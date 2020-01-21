Sydney's Next Telecom acquires four Melbourne-based NBN resellers

Sydney-based telco Next Telecom has acquired Melbourne-based Telecommunications Service Provider Group, which owns and operates four NBN resellers.

The resellers acquired were Next Business Telecommunications, Business Class Telecom, Nextalk and Wire Networks. Next will also acquire all of their brands, intellectual property and technologies.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Next Telecom said the acquisition will help “rapidly increase” revenues in Australia and would further expand its corporate offices in Melbourne.

“We’re extremely pleased to be able to assume all the customers of Next Business Telecommunications, Business Class Telecom, Nextalk and WireNetworks,” Next Telecom chief executive Ryan O’Hare said in a prepared statement.

“The existing staff in Melbourne will now be part [of] the Next Telecom Group and continue to provide service and grow the existing customer base.”

The statement also said that Next plans to win with "superior service infrastructure" and praised the acquired companies for bringing with them "another layer of broadband customers with significant online ordering capabilities."

Founded in 2008, Next Telecom services medium-sized businesses and larger corporations across Australia, providing services like NBN products, corporate fibre, cloud IP telephony and other telecommunications offerings.