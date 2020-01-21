Sydney's Next Telecom acquires four Melbourne-based NBN resellers

By on
Sydney's Next Telecom acquires four Melbourne-based NBN resellers

Sydney-based telco Next Telecom has acquired Melbourne-based Telecommunications Service Provider Group, which owns and operates four NBN resellers.

The resellers acquired were Next Business Telecommunications, Business Class Telecom, Nextalk and Wire Networks. Next will also acquire all of their brands, intellectual property and technologies.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Next Telecom said the acquisition will help “rapidly increase” revenues in Australia and would further expand its corporate offices in Melbourne.

“We’re extremely pleased to be able to assume all the customers of Next Business Telecommunications, Business Class Telecom, Nextalk and WireNetworks,” Next Telecom chief executive Ryan O’Hare said in a prepared statement.

“The existing staff in Melbourne will now be part [of] the Next Telecom Group and continue to provide service and grow the existing customer base.”

The statement also said that Next plans to win with "superior service infrastructure" and praised the acquired companies for bringing with them "another layer of broadband customers with significant online ordering capabilities."

Founded in 2008, Next Telecom services medium-sized businesses and larger corporations across Australia, providing services like NBN products, corporate fibre, cloud IP telephony and other telecommunications offerings.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
nbn next telecom telco

Most Read Articles

Cisco to replace 87 models of WiFI access point

Cisco to replace 87 models of WiFI access point
Veeam &#8216;streamlines&#8217; channel by replacing Tech Data with Dicker Data

Veeam ‘streamlines’ channel by replacing Tech Data with Dicker Data
Microsoft starts selling extended Win Server 2008 support

Microsoft starts selling extended Win Server 2008 support
DXC claims contractor fraud, lawyer says it's 'nonsense'

DXC claims contractor fraud, lawyer says it's 'nonsense'
You must be a registered member of CRN to post a comment.
| Register

Poll

What will be your biggest business challenge for 2020?
Slow economic growth and its impact on customers
Transitioning to an MSP model
Finding and retaining skilled staff
Finding time to work ON the business as well as IN it
No challenge: 2020 will be non-stop unicorns, rainbows and fun!
View poll archive

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?