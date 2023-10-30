Sydney's Perimeter Systems to distribute Teledyne FLIR

Perimeter Systems Australia, headquartered in Kingsgrove, Sydney, has been picked as the national distributor for Teledyne FLIR security solutions.

Part of the Teledyne industrial conglomerate, the company makes forward-looking infrared imaging security solutions.

FLIR is the technology used in military and emergency responder night vision devices.

Source: supplied

Teledyne's system can detect intrusions through heat signatures, offer situational awareness, early threat detection and rapid response capabilities.

Perimeter Systems said its customers include corrective services in all Australian states, the Department of Defence, data centres, power stations, oil and gas storage facilities, and rail stabling yards.