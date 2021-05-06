Sydney's Precision IT deploys Citrix SD-WAN to ecommerce giant Grays Online

By on
Sydney's Precision IT deploys Citrix SD-WAN to ecommerce giant Grays Online

Sydney-based IT consultant Precision IT has deployed Citrix SD-WAN to industrial, auto and commercial eCommerce business GraysOnline.

Precision IT was tapped to help further Grays’ cloud transformation goals and expand on its existing relationship with Amazon Web Services.

To help consolidate and migrate the infrastructure, the company deployed Citrix SD-WAN to replace the existing MPLS network and put the SD-WAN headend in AWS Sydney to manage and connect all the sites.

“To deliver the simple, secure and reliable experience that buyers and sellers expect, we must be able to bring new sites onboard fast and ensure they stay connected at all times,” Grays head of technology Ayaz Ahmed said.

“Moving to Citrix SD-WAN went alongside the vision of moving to the cloud. Since moving into AWS, I’ve realized the benefits of the cloud.

“With SD-WAN, it’s just been seamless. We looked at the number of VPCs we have provisioned, and we quickly resized and were able to recoup some costs due to the flexibility of the cloud.”

Following the deployment, Grays can support new services that customers require during the COVID-19 era, such as improved video linkups on mobile devices like tablets that employees can use to show customers their merchandise.

The company also said it now has the ability to scale up and down, which helps Grays move quicker to where it can now spin up a site in one day.

“Without Citrix SD-WAN, I'd probably be under a lot more pressure to resolve customer buying issues,” Ahmed said. “It has definitely set us up for success.”

