Sydney's RMS Services taps Unisys' Ashwin Pal as risk advisory lead

Perth-based professional services provider RSM Services has announced the appointment of six new partners including former Unisys APAC director of cybersecurity Ashwin Pal.

As well as becoming a partner of RSM, Pal is joining the company as director of the risk advisory division in Sydney, specialising in privacy and security.

In a LinkedIn post about the career move, Pal said, “I reflect on my time at Unisys and can only recall positive memories. Five years flew past with many clients needs addressed and some life long friendships made.

“I look forward to my new chapter at RSM and look forward to continuing the many relationships I have formed in the industry over the last few years.”

In a statement about all of the announcements, RSM national chairman Jamie O’Rourke said, "Congratulations to all our new partners and principals on this outstanding career milestone.

"Over the past year, our new leaders have individually and collectively demonstrated the capability of finding new and innovative ways to address our clients’ challenges whilst supporting their teams."

Previous to his five years with Unisys, Pal worked as the managed security practice manager for Dimension Data and held several leadership roles at Gen-i.

RSM’s other partner appointments are Craig Amos in corporate finance, Jeremy Elman in risk advisory services, Jerome Mohen in restructuring and recovery, Peter Sarandopoulos in business advisory, and Bryan Ting in assurance and advisory.





