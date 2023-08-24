Sydney's RN Projects signs as Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise partner

Sydney-based systems integrator RN Projects has signed as a partner with networking, communications and cloud vendor Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise.

The partnership aims to deliver networking solutions across the hospitality, multi-dwelling properties, mixed-use developments, health and aged care markets.

The networking solutions aim to enhance customers’ connectivity, productivity and scalability through technologies like cloud-based solutions, Network as a Service, autonomous networks, location services and Internet of Things (IoT).

“With the demand we are experiencing across key vertical markets in Australia and New Zealand, it is vitally important for us to offer high-performance and innovative solutions that can be delivered on-time and on budget,” RN Projects global director Christoffer Svalstedt said.

“ALE’s strong standing in hospitality and aged care combined with innovative solutions and competitive business models makes this strategic partnership very valuable for our customers.”

“This partnership works extremely well as both companies bring a wealth of knowledge, experience, and an innovation mindset to targeted sectors like hospitality and aged care," Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise ANZ country business leader Maud Holvast said.

“Combining forces means our customers can expect solutions that suit their specific industry, and we can present them with use cases and ideas based on real experiences."

"We are also cognisant that these industries have risen above massive challenges and undergone serious transitions in the past years."

“As such ALE and RN Projects can support them with new cloud and location services to provide fit-for-purpose networking and on-demand business models that are perfectly placed to complement those digital changes.”