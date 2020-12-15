Sydney’s Secure Logic launches new Govt. platform

By on
Security specialist Secure Logic has launched a new offering for Government organisations based on a project recently wrapped up for GovDC.

The product, dubbed Secure Digital Connect (SDC), is an evolution of GovDC’s Managed Service Backbone (MSB), built by Secure Logic following a seven year consultation with GovDC, according to the company.

The MSB, which was decommissioned by GovDC in October, was a platform used to interconnect Government agencies, service providers and partners with GovDC through a multi-tenancy cloud environment.

SecureLogic said the new SDC offers flexible, cost-effective solutions; real-time visibility of services; comparative service metrics for cost and resource utilisation; real-time fault and performance monitoring; and management and predictive threat intelligence through its Cyber Threat Platform.

“Secure Logic is proud to extend Secure Digital Connect (SDC) portfolio of services to the Government community,” Secure Logic CEO Santosh Devaraj said.

“Agencies and Service Providers previously on the GovDC MSB can now seamlessly migrate to SDC gaining access to an improved, cost-effective and scalable infrastructure.”

The offering is an on-ramp for Government agencies to procure more Secure Logic services. The company also offers a swate of security services including platform as a service (PaaS), internet, Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) solutions through to security and vulnerability management, service delivery reports and more.

“SDC was built to offer the market an improved and more secure multi-tenancy environment that addresses the need for more flexible, scalable cost-effective solutions that provide real-time visibility of network, cyber threat, security and compliance,” Devaraj said.

