Sydney's Seers Digital names Glenn Millar as COO

Glenn Millar, Seers Digital

Sydney-based digital transformation specialist and CRN Impact Awards 2022 finalist Seers Digital has appointed Glenn Millar as its chief operating officer.

Millar was hired from enterprise SaaS vendor Scenario, where he was head of enterprise sales from 2021 to 2023.

As COO, Millar will be responsible for overseeing and optimising the company's day-to-day operations, spearheading growth initiatives, and “cultivating a culture of innovation and collaboration” among Seers Digital's teams.

Seers said the hiring marks a significant milestone in the company’s growth and innovation plans, as it continues to shore up its leadership team.

Millar was chosen for his more than 27 years of experience in technology and consulting.

Before joining Seers, Millar was head of enterprise sales at Scenario from 2021 to 2023, and account director at ASG Group from 2017 to 2021.

He also worked at Brisbane-based e&e Solutions, RXP Services, Credit Union Australia, Suncorp, SMS Management and Technology, Lexmark, Morgan Stanley and Tibco.

"I look forward to working closely with the talented team at Seers Digital and contributing to the continued growth and success of the organisation."

"Together, we will strive to empower businesses with cutting-edge solutions that drive tangible results and make a lasting impact in the digital landscape," Millar said.

