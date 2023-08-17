Sydney's Silver Trak Digital honoured at Acomm Awards

Sydney's Silver Trak Digital honoured at Acomm Awards
Tim Cresswell, Silver Trak Digital and John Stanton, Communications Alliance

Sydney-based Silver Trak Digital has been awarded the best mobile solution award at this year’s Acomm Awards in recognition of its 5G Cinema Direct content delivery service.

Developed in partnership with Telstra, 5G Cinema Direct uses Cradlepoint 5G solutions to deliver live production feeds to cinemas in real time.

The technology was used for an Australian Ballet production of Don Quixote, which was shown live to cinemas across Australia.

Performance was managed over Telstra’s Internet Delivery Network (IDN) using the telco’s 5G technology to deliver the live stream from Telstra partner 5Stream Streaming Solutions.

Cradlepoint technology used included a specialist configuration of 5G cellular running on modems, antennas and 5G wideband adapters.

The vendor’s W1850 5G Wideband Indoor Adapters are used where a 5G signal is acquirable indoors, as well as the W2005 5G Wideband Outdoor Adapter, which gives Silver Track Digital more flexibility in deploying 5G capacity-layer connectivity for buildings and fixed sites.

Silver Trak also orchestrates the content partnerships through its bookings portal, while Telstra Broadcast Services handle the booking and the live stream through specialist broadcast master control teams.

The 17th Acomm Awards for excellence in telecommunications is a showcase of the industry’s achievements, and is presented by Communications Alliance.

