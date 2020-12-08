Sydney’s Solista to launch on AWS Marketplace

Sydney&#8217;s Solista to launch on AWS Marketplace
Solista directors Noel Allnutt and Daniel Fuller

Sydney data management consultancy Solista has revealed it will be participating in the launch of Amazon Web Services’ professional services marketplace.

Unveiled during AWS:reInvent last week, the program allows for AWS partners to quote and bill professional services labour directly through AWS Marketplace, the vendor’s curated digital catalogue of ISV offerings that run on the cloud. 

As a participant in the launch, Solista reported it was one of the first cloud transformation and security firms to quote and contract services in AWS Marketplace. 

“Solista is proud to support the launch of Professional Services in AWS Marketplace”, Solista managing director Noel Allnutt said.  

“We’re excited to see the opportunities we can develop through AWS Marketplace, with a view to enabling Solista to deliver even greater value to our mutual customers. AWS continues to innovate its cloud solutions and AWS Partner relationships; we are pleased to be part of the program and launch.”

Solista joins more than 100 companies, including Cisco and Rackspace Technology, offering professionals services on AWS Marketplace. Prior to the initiative, software buyers would have to contract separately for the professional services outside AWS Marketplace.

“We’re automating the entire quotation system for not just the software, but…the associated skills,” said, Dave McCann, vice president of AWS migration, marketplaces and control services.

“This is a pretty disruptive and transformational move that‘s going to be highly applicable to probably 20 or 30 categories of software,” McCann said. “This is something that you can’t do on Azure, and you can’t do on Google, where a buyer can contract for professional services from a third party.”

