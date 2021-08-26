Sydney's Vectec upgrades Patrick Terminals' IT infrastructure with HPE kit

Australian container terminal operator Patrick Terminals has tapped Sydney managed services provider Vectec to upgrade its IT infrastructure.

Vectec deployed multiple solutions from Hewlett Packard Enterprise to update Patrick Terminals’ private cloud, storage, backup and networking capabilities, all done through the vendor’s GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform.

Patrick Terminals sought to rip out its aging IT infrastructure, which had signs of increased failure rates and also needed extra capacity. The company’s engineers also had automation technologies to help direct equipment in the terminal yard, and the new systems had to keep running on on-site compute power to avoid latency and delays.

HPE Synergy composable infrastructure was brought in for the new private cloud, HPE Primera and HPE Cloud Bank for storage needs, HPE StoreOnce for backup, and Aruba CX 8325 switches for networking. Other technologies include hyperconverged infrastructure HPE SimpliVity.

HPE Pointnext Services also managed the end-to-end installation and configuration of the compute, storage and networking platforms that run Patrick Terminals’ core data center applications.

“We’re pleased to work with Patrick Terminals and deliver a HPE GreenLake solution that meets their compliance, security and transformation needs and is scalable for when these needs inevitably change,” Vectec director Michael Murphy said.

Vectec was chosen for its past work with Patrick Terminals, particularly on digital platforms. The MSP also introduced HPE GreenLake and touted its as-a-service model.

Patrick Terminals chief information officer Adrian Sandrin said, “Vectec are a close and trusted partner who facilitate everything we need for our digital platforms.”

“They have the experience and relationships to manage logistics with very large suppliers while providing us with highly personalized service. That was especially important as we moved to running IT as a service.

“One of the things we like about HPE GreenLake is the ability to easily adapt to new business requirements. It gives us all the advantages of the cloud but with our

systems on-premises.”

Patrick Terminals said Vectec’s recommendations for GreenLake brought a boost in performance, improving efficiency and responsiveness to shipping customers.

Sandrin added, “Having HPE GreenLake cloud services puts us in good stead for handling new business demands as they emerge, whether it’s supporting greater automation, enabling new services for customers, or providing added security to our systems.”

“Running our private cloud as a service is a major advantage from a business perspective.”