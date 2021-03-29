Sydney's Xcellerate IT deploys Link4 e-invoicing to the Department of Industry, Science, Energy and Resources

Sydney-based managed services provider Xcellerate IT has deployed an e-invoicing platform for the Department of Industry, Science, Energy and Resources (DISER).

The department announced it went live with its Link4 e-invoicing platform, now equipped with technology that can receive inbound e-invoices from their suppliers through the PEPPOL network.

The deployment is part of a wider government push through the Australian Taxation Office (ATO), where e-invoicing is being mandated among supply chains to lower the cost of doing business.

“We are proud to be supporting this ATO initiative and are excited to see DISER go live with our e-invoicing solution,” Xcellerate IT managing director Howard Boretsky said.

“Working with one vendor for their Total Invoice Management solution has given DISER the ability to process both their traditional PDF invoices and e-invoices in a single platform.”

Using Link4’s platform, the department’s e-invoices are onboarded into its Kofax accounts payable automation solution where any additional validation will occur before being exported to their TechnologyOne ERP system.

The solution provides a single, multi-channel onboarding ramp for different invoice formats, from e-invoices through to paper-based invoices and email attachments.

Link4 chief executive Robin Sands said, “E-invoicing is a great win for all businesses and government agencies.”

“This is a very positive move by DISER and we hope it helps everyone consider their e-invoicing strategy, so they too can benefit from being part of the e-invoicing network.”