Symbio buys UC provider Intrado Australia for $5m

ASX-listed voice communications provider Symbio has finalised its acquisition of Intrado Australia, in a deal worth $5 million in cash.

Intrado Australia provides end-to-end could calling, contact centre and collaboration offerings, targeting the enterprise and government markets.

It was a subsidiary of West Technology Group in the United States, which was formerly known as Intrado Corporation.

Buying the American unified communications as a service provider's Australian arm will add around 60,000 seats for Symbio's UCaaS division, which is headed up by chief executive Iain Falshaw.

Symbio also said the deal will have new major channel partner relationships, building on the communications provider's support capabilities.

Falshaw said the deal doubles the size of Symbio's existing business, and 20 employees in sales and technical roles will join the company now that the deal is complete.

The employees will be based in Sydney, Melbourne and Perth.

Rene Sugo, co-founder and chief executive of Symbio, said the deal contributes to the company's vision of having 100 million seats by 2030.

Symbio hired Georgio Mihaila from Cisco's Webex service in June last year, to run the company's communications platform as a service (CPaaS) division.