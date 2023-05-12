Symbio launches network in Malaysia

ASX listed and Sydney based voice communications software provider Symbio has officially launched its domestic network in Malaysia.

The network has live call traffic calling and several global customers already trialling the services, while awaiting licensing, including Dialpad, OpenText, Telnyx and DIDLogic.

According to Symbio, its Malaysia network introduces new unified communications capabilities into a market historically dominated by incumbent telecommunications providers, and creates new opportunities for global players to expand their reach and innovation into the region.

“The domestic network deployment in Malaysia nearly doubles our total addressable market.," Symbio group chief executive Rene Sugo said,

"That’s double the growth opportunity that we can now offer to global CPaaS leaders and communications innovators looking to expand into Asia-Pacific.”

“We are unlocking unified communication capabilities in Malaysia with a network designed specifically for the needs of global CPaaS players,” he added.

The Malaysia network offering will include nation-wide calling with geographic fixed numbers, IP (nomadic) phone numbers and toll-free numbers, as well as call termination, call collection and SIP connect.

Upcoming releases will also include a self-service portal, which will enable quick and easy number ordering, and number portability when made available by the local regulator.

Symbio also provides in-country expertise around local regulations and licensing for providers entering the market.

According to Symbio, this network will help providers access additional countries through one carrier, and maximise the use of their existing technology and legal resources and time.

As part of its Asia Pacific expansion, Malaysia is the latest domestic network deployed by Symbio, adding to its Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore.