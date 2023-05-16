Symbio launches South-East Asia Regional Hub

ASX listed and Sydney based voice communications software provider Symbio has launched its South-East Asia (SEA) Regional Hub to provide cost efficient, scalable and high-availability voice coverage for clients across the region.

Following the launch of its network in Malaysia last week, the Regional Hub will include Symbio’s Singapore and Malaysia networks.

The SEA Regional Hub is part of Symbio’s ongoing expansion into the Asia-Pacific and will allow global telecom and technology service providers to serve customers across multiple countries through a single Symbio interconnect.

According to Symbio, by reducing costs associated with managing multiple interconnections, the Hub model will allow its clients to grow, connect and expand in the region.

Symbio co-founder and chief executive Rene Sugo said the Hub launch was a key milestone for the company.

“With the SEA Regional Hub, we’ll be able to serve customers in Malaysia and Singapore via a single interconnect in either region, saving the time and cost of building out carrier interconnects in both countries and allowing businesses to grow without barriers and increase their total addressable market,” Sugo said.

“Our customers choose Symbio both because of our reputation for quality and our ability to assist them in expanding into new markets."

"Our new South-East Asia Regional Hub is the next step in this market-leading offering – presenting customers and prospects a wide range of capabilities to support their expansion throughout the region,” Sugo said.

The launch of the Hub also responds to an ongoing drive for digital transformation in South-East Asia.

With hybrid working now preferred by over 70 per cent of employees in Malaysia and Singapore, digital connectivity and resilience are an increasing priority for businesses in the region.

Sugo said the launch of the Hub was a response to ongoing demand for digital transformation in SEA, whereby markets across the region were keen to adopt tools and technology enabling remote working and collaboration.

"South-East Asia is an important growth region for digital connectivity, making flexible, scalable telecommunications and cloud services more important for the region than ever before,” Sugo commented.

“We also have plans to add more geographic and international number types in the future - all part of Symbio's plan to provide simplified access to a very large and complex market, by consolidating connection points and giving our customers access to over 100 million end users through a single interconnect.”