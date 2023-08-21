Symbio names Dylan Brown CEO of Connect division

Dylan Brown, Symbio

Voice communications specialist Symbio Holdings has appointed Dylan Brown as the chief executive of its Connect division, the company's communications platform-as-a-service arm.

Brown, who replaced former Cisco Webex executive Giorgio Mihaila, had been Connect’s acting CEO since January 2023.

"Dylan has been instrumental in rolling out Symbio's digital transformation roadmap and launching our South-East Asia (SEA) Hub.

He has a strong customer focus and has continued to champion product growth and development, bringing with him commercial acuity and market leadership,” Symbio group chief executive Rene Sugo said.

“Dylan complements our highly skilled executive team who bring the motivation and expertise needed to deliver our ambitious strategic vision.”

Before being named acting CEO earlier this year, Brown was general manager of products and marketing at Symbio Connect, which he held since early 2022.

Brown joined Symbio (formerly MNF Group) via its acquisition of Inabox in 2018, taking on the global head of products role the following year.

Prior to that, he had been working at Inabox since 2013 in various management roles. Some previous stints include Pacnet, AAPT and Tenderlink.com.

"I am excited by the challenge of leading Australia's largest CPaaS operator in executing our Vision 2030 strategy. Key strategy milestones this year have been the expansion of Symbio’s Total Addressable Market to over 100 million people and our recent strong organic growth in phone numbers, which is up 40 percent from last year," Brown said.

