Synergy Australia helps school automate its daily roll call with Nintex

Synergy Corporate Technologies has rolled out a an automated daily student attendance register for Sydney-based Trinity Grammar School.

Based on Nintex Workflow Cloud, the solution was built over a 48-hour period to help the school support remote learning and student safety programs.

Trinity Grammar School head of ICT Paul Queeney said the shift to remote learning in 2020 “happened with little warning”. “We had a couple of days to change from classroom-based activity to having all students learning from home,” he said.

“Our plan was to continue to follow the school’s existing timetable for classes, so we needed a way for students to confirm their participation each morning.”

Trinity approached Synergy, its IT provider for the past nine years, to develop the system and integrate it with the school’s Microsoft SQL database. Synergy previously deployed a Canvas Iearning management system and Synergetic school management system in previous years.

Synergy solutions provider Gavin Adams said, “At Synergy we believe the right technology, when implemented correctly, can make businesses better.”

“The way in which we were quickly able to help Trinity Grammar School use Nintex Workflow Cloud as a digital solution during a challenging time, is a reflection of that commitment.”

The solution is accessed via Canvas and has single sign-on capabilities, servicing some 1600 middle and senior-school students.

“When a student logged into Canvas, they clicked a link to submit their attendance which opened the Nintex form which was lightweight and responsive, regardless of the device the student was using at home,” Queeney said.

“The entire experience was seamless and has prepared Trinity to support remote learning and future lockdowns, as needed.”

Looking ahead, Trinity will keep working alongside Synergy to leverage Nintex Workflow Cloud in other ways within the school.

“Nintex has capabilities that we can use to improve processes across the school and we’ll continue to work with Synergy to identify opportunities for improvement,” Queeney added.

“We still don’t know if or when future periods of remote learning may be required, so it’s good to have the attendance system available if we need it.”