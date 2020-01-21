Synnex adds device management vendor Jamf

Device management vendor Jamf has appointed Synnex as its newest distributor for Australia and New Zealand.

Jamf specialises in Apple-device-management software, including Macs, iPhones, iPads and even Apple TV.

“With Synnex being one of the largest Apple providers in Australia, we are absolutely delighted to partner with Jamf,” Synnex Australia Apple and Jamf product manager Marco Abelas said in a statement.

“This partnership will give our channel partners a compelling opportunity to complement their Apple devices offering with an intuitive device management solution.”

Synnex is Jamf’s second Aussie distributor, adding to its existing partnership with Tech Data.

Jamf ANZ country manager Jamie Davidson said the appointment is part of a larger effort to extend its enablement and support of the company’s Australian channel partners.

“With the recent growth in Jamf’s product portfolio plus a renewed focus on enterprise and commercial customers, our new partnership with Synnex perfectly aligns with our plans to successfully consolidate and grow, ensuring we help more organisations succeed with Apple,” Davidson said.