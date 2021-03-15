Synnex adds Google Education range to distie agreement

Synnex Australia has added Google Workspace for Education to its cloud portfolio following a distribution agreement with Google Workspace in December 2020.

Google Workspace for Education is a suite of cloud solutions for education professionals which will expand the range of offerings for Synnex partners with an education channel program.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer channel partners with an enterprise-grade education solution that can be utilised within schools and institutions. Google Workspace for Education creates new opportunities for our partners to bring new features to their education customers,” Synnex Australia head of cloud, Kuo Yoong said.

“With the demands of distance learning, students can stay connected while learning from home. Synnex is committed to investing in education and supporting partners within the channel.”

Workspace for Education comes in four editions with Education Fundamentals available to all qualifying institutions at no cost. Paid editions include Education Standard, the Teaching and Learning Upgrade, and Education Plus.

Education Fundamentals, formerly known as G Suite for Education, is the original free suite of tools, such as Docs, Slides and Classroom, under a new name.

Education Standard builds on Fundamentals, providing visibility and controls for a more secure environment using tools like the Security Dashboard, Security Health, and the Investigation tool.

The Teaching and Learning Upgrade provides enhanced Google Meet capabilities such as Q&A, polls and breakout rooms, plus unlimited originality reports and access to an add-on marketplace is forthcoming.

Education Plus, formerly known as G Suite Enterprise for Education, adds limited integration with student information systems and priority support.

At the time of the original distribution agreement, Google Cloud ANZ head of channels and alliances Rhody Burton said, “We’re excited that Synnex, a key distribution partner, will help bring Google Workspace to more businesses in Australia, helping them reimagine how teams communicate and get work done.”