Synnex adds screen protector vendor PanzerGlass

Danish screen protector vendor PanzerGlass has appointed Synnex as its newest Australian distributor.

PanzerGlass manufactures screen protectors for laptops, tablets and smartphones made of real glass and coated with an anti-shatter, anti-bacterial and anti-fingerprint oleophobic layer.

PanzerGlass ANZ, Korea & Japan sales director Henrik Nielsen said the appointment of Synnex is “a strategic step” in expanding the company’s B2B presence in Australia.

“The partnership will take a more analytical and collaborative approach to B2B distribution,” Nielsen said.



“We are confident our joint effort will unlock significant channel value by opening up a unique ecosystem of innovative and category leading solutions within screen protection.”

Synnex Australia PanzerGlass product manager Eloisa Cortez said adding PanzerGlass will provide the company’s partners an “additional value-add opportunity” for their mobile devices’ solutions.

“In a society where mobile devices are used everywhere and data protection is important, PanzerGlass provides two privacy solutions - the PanzerGlass Privacy solution and Dual Privacy cam slider, which reduces the risk of exposing sensitive and valuable information to unwanted viewers and prying eyes.”