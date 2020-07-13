Synnex announces $95m automated distribution centre in Melbourne

By on
Synnex announces $95m automated distribution centre in Melbourne

Synnex Australia has announced it would build a new automated distribution centre in Melbourne.

The $95 million investment involves the purchase of a 44,000 square metre land close to the distributor's South Oakleigh office, which was finalised last week.

The facility is set to completed in 2023 and will expand on Synnex's existing automated centre in Sydney (DC1) and the upcoming distribution facility (DC2).

Once completed, the new facility will become the distributor's ANZ head office.

Synnex Australia chief executive Kee Ong said, “These investments are consistent with our initiative to streamline distribution efficiency as part of our five-year growth strategic plan.”

“There will be a greater capacity to facilitate business collaboration, focus on providing cloud, IoT and ‘as-a-service’ solutions. Partners can take these to the market, build on revenue streams and incremental offerings for their customers.”

Synnex said the investments, including the $29 million DC2 facility, cement the company's ongoing commitment in the local ICT market; and the economy with the creation of an additional one hundred sales, technical and marketing jobs across Melbourne and Sydney.

DC2 commenced construction last week, and is on track to be fully operational by September 2021. The facility is expected to deliver an additional 65 percent storage capacity and a purpose-built configuration centre, capable of handling full-scale services.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
distribution synnex

Most Read Articles

Huawei Australia slams MacTel chief over Chinese gear ban comment

Huawei Australia slams MacTel chief over Chinese gear ban comment
5 big new Microsoft Teams features and announcements

5 big new Microsoft Teams features and announcements
DXC subsidiary hit with ransomware

DXC subsidiary hit with ransomware
Versent hires NAB veteran Nicole Devine as COO

Versent hires NAB veteran Nicole Devine as COO
You must be a registered member of CRN to post a comment.
| Register

Partner Content

Hardware at Heart
Hardware at Heart
TMLabs releases world first third-party access application for ServiceNow
TMLabs releases world first third-party access application for ServiceNow
Audio Security: Best Practices
Audio Security: Best Practices

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?