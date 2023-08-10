Synnex ANZ chief Kee Ong leaves for group role

Synnex Australia and New Zealand leader Kee Ong is set to depart to take on the group chief executive role at the distributor's headquarters in Taiwan.

Succeeding Ong as chief executive is long-time sales director Arthur Gimisis, who had been with the company since 2000, and as sales director since 2010.

Ong has been at Synnex Australia since 1998, first joining the company as head of product development.

He was named chief executive of the company’s Australia and New Zealand businesses in 2006.

Prior to Synnex, Ong worked at Mitac International in Taiwan and the United Kingdom.

While chief executive at Synnex ANZ, Ong also held a leadership role at the company’s headquarters since 2018 as senior vice president of its planning and management division.

Under Ong’s watch, Synnex ANZ built two automated logistics centres in Sydney and the new Melbourne headquarters.

As Gimisis takes on the chief executive role, he has introduced some initiatives aimed at bolstering customer relationships, including a more streamlined sales organisational structure.

“With his outstanding leadership abilities, strategic visions, and deep industry knowledge, Gimisis makes the perfect fit to spearhead Synnex ANZ," In the company’s announcement, Synnex said.

“Synnex has full trust in his capability to guide the company towards new heights of accomplishment, building on the foundation of growth and success established by Ong.

“Synnex ANZ extend its heartfelt gratitude to Kee Ong as he embarks on this new chapter in his career and looks forward to his continued success in his new position at the Group’s headquarters in Taiwan.”