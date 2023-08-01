Synnex, ASI Solutions, Computer Alliance snag ASUS partner awards

Synnex, ASI Solutions, Computer Alliance snag ASUS partner awards

PC vendor ASUS has honoured its top performing Australian channel partners at its Business Partner Awards for 2022.

Computer Alliance was named commercial partner of the year, while Solution One scored the education partner of the year and Chrome Education Development partner of the year awards.

Geeks On Tap took home Chrome Enterprise Development partner of the year, while CDM Australia was named government partner of the year.

Synnex Australia was awarded commercial distributor of the year, while ASI Solutions won strategic partner of the year.

ASUS named two recipients of growth partner of the year, with Queensland Computers and Learning With Technologies receiving the gongs.

Commenting on the win, Computer Alliance managing director Jason Puschmann said “We are delighted that Computer Alliance have been recognised as the ASUS Commercial Partner of the Year for 2022."

“It is an honour to accept this award from Asus and is a testament of our team's outstanding achievement and unwavering dedication which has played a pivotal role in our continued success and commitment to our partnership.

"The support we receive from Asus highlights the true meaning of Vendor/Channel collaboration. We very much look forward to continuing our long history of success with Asus”.

Learning With Technologies marketing manager Adrian Ciobanu said, "we are thrilled and humbled to be awarded the prestigious title of 'Growth Partner of the Year' for 2022 by ASUS, specifically for our work within the education industry."

"This accolade reaffirms our commitment to providing innovative solutions and exceptional service to schools and educational institutions.”

“Our partnership with ASUS has been instrumental in delivering cutting-edge technology and empowering educators and students alike. We are honoured to be recognised for our contributions to the growth and advancement of education, and we remain dedicated to further enhancing learning experiences through our collaboration with ASUS."

ASUS said the awards recognise the work and commitment of its channel partners.

“Despite challenges within the global economy and PC market, our ANZ partners display a tenacious commitment to achieving strong results, and ASUS too remains highly resilient as we continue to work with our partners to provide innovative solutions to customers," ANZ System Business Group regional head for ASUS Emma Ou said.

“At ASUS, our partners are critical to our business success in the region, and we are appreciative of the successes they continue to achieve."

"Congratulations to all our partners and award winners who help us establish our brand better in this sector. We look forward to working with them closely in the years ahead.”

