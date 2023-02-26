Synnex Australia adds Barracuda MSP to portfolio

Synnex Australia has announced it will offer Barracuda MSP IT security solutions as-a-service to managed service providers (MSPs), aiming to accelerate growth in the cyber security market.

This partnership will mean the distie’s channel partners will have access to Barracuda MSP’s portfolio of solutions in the cloud or on-premises, enabling them to offer security services that include prevention, detection, and response across attack surfaces such as email, endpoint, network, via a purpose-built MSP platform.

Synnex already offers Barracuda Networks' product portfolio and will be extending this offering to include Barracuda MSP products.

“Our focus is on enabling managed service providers to create value-based offerings for their clients around our cybersecurity and data protection products," Barracuda MSP International Sales vice president Jason Howells said.

“Adding cybersecurity as-a-service will not only allow MSPs to offer their customers advanced protection against data loss and IT security breaches, but also build out new strategic revenue streams for their business,” Synnex Australia business manager Edmond Ng said.

“Amid the increase in the need for security, MSPs must capitalise on the changing environment, expand into other areas by transitioning to a fully-fledged managed security service provider," he added.

In May 2022, Synnex Australia added Google cloud to its software offerings.

The same month, Synnex Australia signed a deal with network-attached storage company QNAP to offer NAS storage solutions to the Australian market.

In March 2021, Barracuda Networks made its CloudGen Access solution accessible for MSPs and made updates to its cloud-based remote monitoring and management (RMM) platform.