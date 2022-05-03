Synnex Australia adds Google Cloud

Synnex Australia has added Google Cloud to its software offerings, extending the relationship with the global search and software giant.

The deal is the latest partnership for the two companies which began in December 2020 with a deal to distribute Google Workspace and was followed with a Google Workspace for Education distribution agreement in March 2021.

“Our partners will have everything they need to build and scale their customers within the Google ecosystem, by leveraging Google Workspace, Google Cloud, Chrome management licenses, Chrome devices and complementary SaaS cloud offerings, for a seamless user experience across management, billing, security and support,” Synnex head of cloud Kuo Yoong said in a statement.

“And they will have the flexibility to migrate, build, and optimise apps across hybrid or multi-cloud environments.”

Google Cloud ANZ channel chief Angela Coronica said partners were “the lifeblood” of Google Cloud.

“Synnex is a key partner of ours, and the expansion of our partnership to now encompass Google Cloud will provide more businesses in Australia with the tools they need to further accelerate innovation.”

Synnex ANZ boss Kee Ong said the deal would allow the distributor to focus on helping partners integrate cloud-based AI and analytics into their digital transformations, modernise security and move workloads and critical applications to the cloud.

He added that Synnex has a comprehensive education and channel enablement program to help its channel partners build out their Google service offerings, service more customers and attain a faster time to market.

The distributor also said it had plans to offer “extensive” Google Cloud training and certifications for partners, but did not provide details.