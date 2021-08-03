Synnex Australia adds Google Workplace integration to cloud marketplace

Synnex Australia has launched Google Workspaces’ API integration in its cloud marketplace, following the vendor’s recent local launch.

The distributor said the integration would allow Google Cloud resellers to authorise themselves as indirect reseller partners, as well as provision and manage Google Workspace services offerings via Synnex’s B2B portal.

The service automates and streamlines billing and invoicing processes to help managed services providers gain the flexibility to scale, service more customers and attain a faster time to market.

“With the Google Workspace integration to our cloud marketplace, our partners can effectively provision, manage and access their services in real-time,” Synnex ANZ chief executive Kee Ong said.

“Partners will be able to scale their business and create recurring revenue streams within the Google ecosystem by leveraging this integration with our Google Chrome devices, management licenses and complementary cloud offerings.”

Google Cloud Asia Pacific director of SMB sales Taru Dahiya said, “What the last 18 months has taught us is whether you’re a born-in-the-cloud startup or local brick-and-mortar, businesses need the right collaboration tools to stay connected and productive under even the most unpredictable circumstances.”

“We’re excited to work with Synnex and their partner ecosystem to broaden access to Workspace so we can deliver the digital solutions SMBs need to address the opportunities and challenges they will face at every step of their entrepreneurial journey.”

