Synnex Australia adds QNAP to vendor roster

Synnex Australia has signed a deal with network-attached storage company QNAP to offer NAS storage solutions to the Australian market.

The Taiwanese company developed a range of network-attached storage hardware and software products targeted at consumers, small to medium businesses and enterprise.

"As a growing NAS and networking solution provider looking to drive growth in the SMB space, it is important for us to partner with a company that has proven local experience,” QNAP ANZ country manager Dan Tsai said in a statement.

The partnership will give Synnex access to the full range of NAS solutions. Synnex product director Yu Chen Liao said, “Adding to our existing storage portfolio, the QNAP NAS range is a high performance, reliable, and secure, and complements our HDD and SDD vendors. It is a perfect fit to drive further incremental growth in our storage category.”

“The NAS solutions complete our storage range and will make it more accessible for our SOHO, SMB and SME partners as an effective, scalable, and low-cost storage solution to deploy their projects.

“We are pleased to have Synnex onboard, to work together to broaden our coverage into new and existing areas, and gain some substantial market share."

