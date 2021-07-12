Synnex Australia adds QS Solutions’s security assessment tool to portfolio

Synnex Australia adds QS Solutions&#8217;s security assessment tool to portfolio

Synnex Australia has added Nederlands-based ISV QS Solutions to its roster of cybersecurity vendors. 

The distie’s partners will gain access to QS Solutions’ Cyber Security Assessment Tool (CSAT) - which helps provide insight into customer security statuses, identify potential vulnerabilities, and delivers recommendations. 

According to a statement, CSAT collects security data from IT environments by scanning all endpoints and other key components of the infrastructure and provides insights into an organisation’s security status and identifies potential vulnerabilities.

“CSAT will allow our partners to build a comprehensive cyber security roadmap for their customers by analysing data from their IT infrastructure and Office 365”, Synnex Australia Product Director Deniz Kilicci says. 

“CSAT fills an important gap for our partners by providing insights to improve security in both on-premises and cloud infrastructures; opening up the door for further conversations with their end customers around how they can provide additional services to minimise or even neutralise the identified risks,” Synnex Australia business unit manager Edmond Ng said.

QS Solutions global partner manager Dennis Dols said, 

“Organisations must be resilient against cyber threats. We are very excited about this partnership and pleased to be able to provide support to channel partners to improve their customers’ cyber security position.” 

Synnex’ global CEO recently spoke about the upcoming Tech Data merger, saying all is on track for the merger to complete before the end of this year.

