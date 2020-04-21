Synnex Australia loses Lenovo commercial PC, IoT portfolio

Synnex Australia has lost Lenovo’s commercial PC, SmartOffice and internet of things from its portfolio as the vendor reorganises its local distribution strategy.

Lenovo’s PC and smart devices business, Intelligent Devices Group, has shuffled its ANZ distributor relationships in line with its Lenovo’s “Intelligent Transformation” strategy and a deeper focus on emerging categories.

The new arrangement will see Dicker Data and Ingram Micro retaining the commercial PC, SmartOffice and internet of things portfolio in Australia, while Synnex retains sole distribution rights for Lenovo’s consumer business, including the SmartHome range of products.

Synnex also remains a distributor for the commercial products in New Zealand, alongside Dicker Data and Ingram Micro.

Lenovo ANZ managing director Matt Codrington said, “As Lenovo continues its commitment to accelerate our Intelligent Transformation strategy in the coming year, we are streamlining our distributor network to align more closely with our priorities.”

“This means a deeper focus on our core businesses across both commercial and consumer portfolios as well as more specialised capabilities for emerging businesses like SmartHome, SmartOffice, Commercial IoT and Smart Vertical segments.

“We are pleased to be embarking on a new chapter of our journey with the appointed distributors, and look forward to working closely with them on the exciting opportunities that lie ahead.”

Lenovo ANZ SMB lead Stephen Lau said, “Our distributor network is at the heart of Lenovo’s successful commercial strategy in helping customers navigate their intelligent transformation journeys.

“We look forward to working with our chosen partners in the respective markets and delivering on our mission of smarter technology for all.”

CRN contacted Synnex Australia for comment.