Synnex Australia to distribute surveillance vendor EZVIZ

By on
Synnex Australia to distribute surveillance vendor EZVIZ

Synnex Australia said it will supply the full range of home security and surveillance vendor EZVIZ consumer products to its Australian partners.

These include an extensive range of fully scalable and adaptable home security offerings such as wireless WiFi security cameras for indoors and outdoors use, and smart home automation protection devices.

The devices can be controlled by users with Google Android and Apple iOS apps.

‘The EZVIZ product range, combined with our integration and service capabilities, will
equip our partners to deliver more compelling, and cost-effective home security solutions to their customers," Mayank Manchanda, Synnex Australia business unit manager, said.

EZVIZ Asia-Pacific manager of international home security, George Guo, said the company has 182 million devices connected worldwide.

The deal with Synnex follows EZVIZ appointing Leader in 2021 as the US-based security company's exclusive distributor in Australia.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
ezviz security surveillance synnex australia

Partner Content

How Dell and Ingram Micro are helping partners win with as-a-service IT
How Dell and Ingram Micro are helping partners win with as-a-service IT
Australian organisations lack the 'data smartness' which could help them reduce emissions, improve productivity
Australian organisations lack the 'data smartness' which could help them reduce emissions, improve productivity
How Cisco and Ingram Micro Australia are gearing up partners to tackle e-waste
How Cisco and Ingram Micro Australia are gearing up partners to tackle e-waste
LastPass Empowers Partners in the Fight Against Compromised Credentials
LastPass Empowers Partners in the Fight Against Compromised Credentials
As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important

Sponsored Whitepapers

As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
Sustainability in the IT Channel: Electricity 4.0 Strategy 2025
Sustainability in the IT Channel: Electricity 4.0 Strategy 2025
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World

Most Read Articles

Versent accepts Telstra acqusition offer

Versent accepts Telstra acqusition offer
Telstra networks and tech chief Nikos Katinakis to depart

Telstra networks and tech chief Nikos Katinakis to depart
Microsoft passes the buck to Dicker Data over D365 Group scandal

Microsoft passes the buck to Dicker Data over D365 Group scandal
State of Security 2023

State of Security 2023

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?