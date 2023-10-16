Synnex Australia to distribute surveillance vendor EZVIZ

Synnex Australia said it will supply the full range of home security and surveillance vendor EZVIZ consumer products to its Australian partners.

These include an extensive range of fully scalable and adaptable home security offerings such as wireless WiFi security cameras for indoors and outdoors use, and smart home automation protection devices.

The devices can be controlled by users with Google Android and Apple iOS apps.

‘The EZVIZ product range, combined with our integration and service capabilities, will

equip our partners to deliver more compelling, and cost-effective home security solutions to their customers," Mayank Manchanda, Synnex Australia business unit manager, said.

EZVIZ Asia-Pacific manager of international home security, George Guo, said the company has 182 million devices connected worldwide.

The deal with Synnex follows EZVIZ appointing Leader in 2021 as the US-based security company's exclusive distributor in Australia.