Synnex inks disite agreement with Parallels

Synnex Australia has formed a distribution agreement with cross-platform solutions provider Parallels.

Synnex will distribute various Parallels products under the agreement including: the Remote Application Server, for virtual desktop infrastructure; Desktop for Mac Business Edition, for running Windows on MacOS devices; Desktop for Chromebook Enterprise, for running Windows on ChromeOS devices; and Mac Management for Microsoft SCCM, which allows management of MacOS endpoints through the Microsoft System Center Configuration Manager.

These solutions will be added to the Synnex cloud marketplace where partners can manage their Parallels’ products subscriptions alongside other products they provision through Synnex in a single pane of glass.

The ChromeOS solution was added just last year and was, Parallels claimed, the first software solution for running Windows directly on Enterprise Chromebooks.

Synnex has been named a distributor in addition to Ingram Micro Australia who were formerly Parallels’ only distie for the country.

The rise in remote work across the country has meant increased demand for solutions that can provide a consistent experience for employees, regardless of their device or location. This agreement will allow Synnex and its partners to capitalise on that demand.

“Our partnership with Parallels will strengthen the portfolio of solutions Synnex provides to the channel, allowing partners to grow their business with a new stream of recurring revenue,” Synnex Australia and New Zealand CEO Kee Ong said.

“Partners who focus on productivity solutions and different eco-systems can now cross sell and up sell, adding greater value to our Synnex marketplace.”

Parallels sales channel manager Ary Collet Junior said the company is “excited to work with Synnex Australia to expand Parallels’ award-winning line of virtualization offerings to an extended network of partners in Australia. Synnex’s commitment to helping partners improve their customer strategies is essential to expanding Parallels’ partner footprint in the region, and Parallels looks forward to leveraging this to reach more MSPs and resellers.”