Synnex launches distribution for Google Workspace

Google has appointed Synnex Australia as its first local distributor for Google Workspace, bolstering the distributor’s cloud portfolio.

Google Workspace is the new name of Google’s G Suite apps, an integrated suite of cloud productivity applications including Gmail, Drive, Docs, Meets, Chat, Rooms and more.

Synnex said the distribution agreement would see partners get the flexibility to efficiently provision and manage Google Workspace subscriptions on behalf of end customers through Synnex Cloud Marketplace.

“As a leading IT solutions aggregator, we are proud to be the first distributor of Google Workspace in the Australian channel,” Synnex ANZ chief executive Kee Ong said.

“Synnex now offers a complete set of Google solutions from Google Chrome devices, Chrome management licenses to SaaS cloud offerings. We are excited that our partners have the opportunity to grow new business channels with a leading cloud productivity solution.”

Ong added that Synnex provides a comprehensive education and channel enablement program to help partners rapidly build out new Google service offerings.

“Our ecosystem of cloud solutions will be further enriched and enhanced by the Google Workspace offering. This allows partners to differentiate their business by bundling Synnex cloud solutions which meet the needs of their SMB, mid-market and Enterprise customers,” Ong said.

Google Cloud ANZ head of channels and alliances Rhody Burton said, “Google Workspace helps teams collaborate, connect, and get things done at work and remotely.”

“We’re excited that Synnex, a key distribution partner, will help bring Google Workspace to more businesses in Australia, helping them reimagine how teams communicate and get work done.”