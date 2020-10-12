Synnex signs customer engagement vendor Freshworks to cloud portfolio

Synnex has inked a deal with Freshworks, a cloud-based customer engagement software company.

Used by 40,000 customers globally, according to Synnex, Freshworks lets developers, partners and customers to "customise, integrate, and automate business workflows for support, CRM, and IT use cases for businesses of all sizes".

The Freshworks software suite is comprised of a number of products designed for interacting with customers and internal teams. Software under the Freshworks name includes Freshdesk, support desk software; Freshchat, for in-website customer messaging; Freshsales, a sales CRM solution; and IT service management software Freshservice, to name a few. 

The company was founded in India in 2011. Its first customer was Australia's Atwell College. Now based in the US, Freshworks crossed US$100 million in recurring revenue in 2018.

Synnex Australia sales director Arthur Gimisis said he was excited to welcome the vendor into the local cloud portfolio. 

"The partnership aligns with our solution strategy to further support managed service providers and will give us the ability to offer a comprehensive productivity solution," Gimisis said.

"With the new Freshworks and Synnex partnership, we are looking forward to further supporting our channel partners in accelerating digital transformation.”

He added that Freshworks would be a good fit for customers given the current workplace predicament many staff find themselves in. 

“The Freshworks solution will extend our cloud portfolio and offerings, and with COVID-19 being the driving factor for most businesses to remodel, productivity and collaboration has been the forefront of ensuring business continuity."

Anand Venkatraman, VP of global partnerships at Freshworks said: “The Freshworks platform will enable partners to deliver intuitive and engaging experiences across the board through an end-to-end, AI powered platform to unify customer experiences."

